Fake Rs 500 notes At 6-Year High

Fri, 30 May 2025
Counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination (excluding specified banknotes) detected in the banking system rose 37.35 per cent year-on-year to 117,722 in 2024-2025 from 85,711 in 2023-2024, the highest level in six years (since FY20), the RBI's annual report showed. 

The number of counterfeit notes below Rs 200 denomination also rose by 13.9 per cent YoY to 32,600 pieces. On the other hand, detection of fake Rs 100 denomination notes declined nearly 23 per cent YoY to 51,069 pieces. Fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes saw a steep 86.5 per cent drop to 3,508 pieces in FY25 from a five-year high of 26,035 in FY24. Last year's spike had been attributed to the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and the large-scale processing of these notes by banks. 

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023. The total value of these notes, which stood at 3.56 trillion as of the close of business on May 19, 2023, declined to 6,266 crore by April 30, 2025. Thus, 98.24 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation at the time of the announcement have since been returned, the RBI said. 

During the Lok Sabha session in November 2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that counterfeit Rs 500 notes from the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series had increased to 85,711 pieces in 2023-2024, up from 21,865 in 2018-2019. 

Detection of fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes had risen to 26,035 from 21,847 over the same period.

Aathira Varier/Business Standard

