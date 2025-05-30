Every day was a box of surprises, says female NDA cadet

11:55

Ishita Sangwan, one of the cadets, says, "It feels amazing to be an ex-NDA. I had no idea about NDA as there was no one from defence background in my family. When I joined, everything was new. It felt like every day was a new box of surprises, every day was something new."





Harsimran Kaur, one of the cadets, says, "I was actually preparing for JEE Mains and then NDA came in between as a blessing. I was told by one of my friends that NDA is open for women as well. Then I thought of giving it a try. I just want to say that don't be afraid of anything. You can do whatever you want, just believe in yourself and go for it."





In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the passing out of its first co-ed batch.

The cadets went past the Antim Pag at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, widely known as the cradle of leadership .

Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA's 148th course in 2022 after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course.









