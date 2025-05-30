HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Every day was a box of surprises, says female NDA cadet

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
11:55
NDA cadet Ishita Sangwan
NDA cadet Ishita Sangwan
The first batch of 17 female cadets graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA) today.

Ishita Sangwan, one of the cadets, says, "It feels amazing to be an ex-NDA. I had no idea about NDA as there was no one from defence background in my family. When I joined, everything was new. It felt like every day was a new box of surprises, every day was something new."

Harsimran Kaur, one of the cadets, says, "I was actually preparing for JEE Mains and then NDA came in between as a blessing. I was told by one of my friends that NDA is open for women as well. Then I thought of giving it a try. I just want to say that don't be afraid of anything. You can do whatever you want, just believe in yourself and go for it."

In a historic milestone, the first batch of 17 women cadets on Friday graduated from the Pune-based National Defence Academy  alongside over 300 male counterparts, marking the passing out of its first co-ed batch.

The cadets went past the  Antim Pag at the Khetrpal Parade Ground of the tri-service training academy in Khadakwasla, widely known as the  cradle of leadership .

Gen V K Singh, former Army Chief and current governor of Mizoram, was the reviewing officer of the Passing Out Parade.

The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA's 148th course in 2022 after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction in 2021.

Academy cadet captain, Udayveer Negi, commanded the parade of the 148th course. 


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan ke Babbar, Hindustan ke Gabbar: BJP to Cong
LIVE! Pakistan ke Babbar, Hindustan ke Gabbar: BJP to Cong

Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit
Man arrested for threatening to kill Modi during Bihar visit

Modi arrived in Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to Bihar.

Show Of Sindoor At Modi's Patna Road Show
Show Of Sindoor At Modi's Patna Road Show

'Sindoor symbolises our culture, honour and dignity. Modiji has acted rightly against Pakistan by naming it Operation Sindoor.'

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'
UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'

In the purported video, Israr claimed that he had recently published a news report on an alleged corruption in the Barkheda nagar panchayat, which he claimed caught the attention of the Chief Minister's Office.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD