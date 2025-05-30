HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Envoys of 6 countries present credentials to President

Fri, 30 May 2025
09:27
Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Turkiye, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday. 

Those who presented their credentials were: H.E. Ms Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand, H.E. Mr Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica, H.E. Mr Gurdip Bath, High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Mr Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, H.E. Mr M. Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and H.E. Mr Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

