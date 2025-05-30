HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DGCA extends IndiGo's lease of Turkish aircraft

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
20:28
Photo: Yoruk Isik/Reuters
Photo: Yoruk Isik/Reuters
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted a three-month extension to IndiGo on damp leasing two Boeing 777 planes from Turkish Airlines to avoid sudden flight disruptions that will cause inconvenience to passengers, according to sources.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines and the current lease is to expire on May 31.

The DGCA has extended the damp leasing of the two aircraft by three months till August 31, the sources said.

The airline had requested for an extension of six months.

In the wake of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month, there has been an increased focus on the airline's ties with Turkish Airlines.

On May 15, aviation security watchdog BCAS revoked the security clearance for Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the 'interest of national security'.

Some online travel portals and associations have also issued advisories asking people not to visit Turkiye.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid
LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT

DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka
5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka

On Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi near Mangaluru, trapping five people under debris, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD