HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi youth held for posting reel with semi-automatic firearm on social media

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
22:02
image
An 18-year-old youth was arrested after he posted a video on social media brandishing a semi-automatic pistol in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ali Khan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, was apprehended and a semi-automatic pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, the official said.

He said the accused's act was aimed at impressing his peers.

The police said on May 29, a video showing a young man displaying a pistol went viral on social media. 

Taking action, a team launched an investigation. 

The video was circulated among other teams for identification.

Based on inputs, the team tracked down the accused to the New Pulia area of Kabir Nagar and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Khan admitted he created the video to gain attention among his friends. 

He also disclosed the source of the firearm, prompting further investigation into the supply chain. 

Further investigation is going on to trace the weapon's supplier. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid
LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

IPL 2025 Updates: Titans two down; MI on top
IPL 2025 Updates: Titans two down; MI on top

DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka
5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka

On Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi near Mangaluru, trapping five people under debris, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD