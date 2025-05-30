CBI arrests ED Deputy Director in bribery case

12:19





According to sources, Raghuvanshi was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the first instalment of a bribe amounting to Rs 20 lakh. The CBI had laid a trap following a complaint and apprehended him at the scene. Investigations revealed that the bribe demand was part of a larger sum initially pegged at Rs 5 crore, which was later negotiated and settled for Rs 2 crore.





The illegal gratification was reportedly sought in exchange for 'settling' a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). -- ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Enforcement Directorate Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi (IRS) in Bhubaneswar on charges of corruption.