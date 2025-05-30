Bomb threat at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan, forces on alert

23:06

Security personnel inspect vehicles after bomb threat at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi/ANI on X





Security personnel immediately sprang into action as Udyog Bhawan houses several central government departments.





Visuals from the spot showed thorough vehicle and visitor checks by security staff. Further details are awaited.





Earlier in the day, the Haryana Civil Secretariat premises were vacated on Friday following an email warning of a bomb threat, officials said.





Visuals from the spot showed security personnel making announcements via loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure.





Further details are awaited.





This incident comes days after a similar scare on May 22, when the Punjab and Haryana high vourt also received a bomb threat.





The court premises were evacuated, and proceedings were suspended. -- ANI

