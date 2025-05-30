HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Blood and water can't flow together: Shah in Poonch

Fri, 30 May 2025
13:10
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributes appointment letters to the families of those affected by Pakistan's shelling during Operation Sindoor in Poonch.

Shah says, "Pakistan targeted civilian areas, religious places. Appointment letters have been given to the families of those affected by Pakistan's shelling during Operation Sindoor. This is a sign that the J&K government, central government and the nation's sentiments are connected with you. Terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together. This is our policy."

Shah says that more than 9500 bunkers set up by government saved lives; more such bunkers will be constructed.

