Armed robbery at private bank in Punjab village, about 40 lakh looted

Fri, 30 May 2025
21:04
Three masked armed robbers looted about Rs 40 lakh from the branch of a private bank in Rehana Jattan village on Punjab's Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road Friday afternoon, the police said. 

Eyewitness accounts said that three armed robbers came in a white-coloured car. 

While two of them, wielding pistols, entered the bank, the third remained inside the vehicle. 

Carrying guns, the armed duo threatened the bank manager and forced the cashier to hand over the cash, they said. 

Within a few minutes, they decamped with about Rs 40 lakh cash, they said. 

Kaputhala SSP Gaurav Toora rushed to the spot with local police officers. He said that CCTV footage was being viewed. 

Some mobile phones, which the robbers had allegedly snatched from some customers, were later recovered a little distance away from the spot. 

"We have constituted different teams to trace the robbers at the earliest," he said. -- PTI

