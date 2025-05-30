Anti-drone system deployed for Taj Mahal's security

23:34

File image





Assistant commissioner of police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed said the system has been installed within the Taj Mahal premises and is capable of disabling any drone entering the restricted airspace.





Surveillance will be maintained over a 500-metre radius around the monument, and any drone detected within this range will be immediately neutralised, he said.





"The system is capable of disabling drones within an 8-km radius, but considering the security sensitivity of the Taj Mahal, monitoring has initially been limited to a 500-metre perimeter," Ahmed said.





He added that the system uses radio frequency and GPS signal jamming technology to disable drones.





Once a drone is brought down, a rapid response team will reach the location to secure the device. The team will also track down the individual operating the drone. -- PTI

An anti-drone system has been deployed at the Taj Mahal to enhance security around the wondrous monument, the police said on Friday.