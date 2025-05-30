HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

Fri, 30 May 2025
Share:
21:34
File image
File image
The Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday that they had successfully foiled the attempt by two terror suspects who were recently arrested before they could assemble and detonate a bomb.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police held a joint operation on May 17 and arrested Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28) suspected of planning a bomb blast.

"They didn't know how to make a bomb, but were trying to learn and assemble one," an official said, adding that they were apprehended before executing their plan.

Rehman from Vizianagaram was detained following a tip-off. Explosives including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder were seized from his premises during a search.

The police said that in the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Sameer, from Hyderabad. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid
LIVE! Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT
IPL 2025 Updates: Pandya blinder takes MI to 228 vs GT

DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease
DGCA gives IndiGo 3-month ultimatum on Turkish plane lease

The development also comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country earlier this month.

Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand
Tharoor 'disappointed' with Colombia over Op Sindoor stand

Tharoor also showed the picture of Pakistani Army officials attending the funerals of terrorists after India's strike on their terror bases.

5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka
5 killed in torrential rains, landslides in coastal Karnataka

On Thursday night, a landslide struck a home at Montepadavu Kodi near Mangaluru, trapping five people under debris, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD