Andhra police arrest 2 terror suspects, foil blast bid

21:34

File image





Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police held a joint operation on May 17 and arrested Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28) suspected of planning a bomb blast.





"They didn't know how to make a bomb, but were trying to learn and assemble one," an official said, adding that they were apprehended before executing their plan.





Rehman from Vizianagaram was detained following a tip-off. Explosives including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder were seized from his premises during a search.





The police said that in the course of the investigation, Rehman revealed details leading to the detention of another individual, Sameer, from Hyderabad. -- PTI

The Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday that they had successfully foiled the attempt by two terror suspects who were recently arrested before they could assemble and detonate a bomb.