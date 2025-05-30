HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Actor Darshan gets court nod for foreign travel

Fri, 30 May 2025
19:11
A Bengaluru trial court on Friday granted permission to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to travel abroad for film shooting between July 1 and July 27.

The 57th City Civil and Sessions Court had earlier reserved its order on Wednesday. Darshan, currently out on conditional bail, had approached the court under Section 439(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking approval to travel to Dubai and Europe.

The actor is the second accused in the murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, which allegedly involves his partner Pavithra and 15 others.

The Special Public Prosecutor strongly opposed the petition, arguing that if Darshan is allowed to leave the country, there is a serious risk he may not return, potentially derailing the trial proceedings.

Following his release on bail, Darshan resumed filming for his upcoming movie Devil.

Although his movements were initially restricted to Bengaluru, he previously obtained court permission to travel within India.

This latest plea sought an extension of those permissions to include international travel and the court allowed it on Friday.

Darshan, Pavithra, and others were arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old Darshan fan from Chitradurga.

The Karnataka police have challenged the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Supreme Court.

On January 24, 2025, the apex court issued notices to the actor, Pavithra, and five other co-accused, following a state government appeal.

As per the bail conditions, Darshan is required to appear before the court every month.

Controversy continues to swirl around the actor, who previously skipped court proceedings citing severe back pain but was later spotted attending a movie premiere alongside actor Chikkanna, a key witness in the case.

On April 8, a Bengaluru court criticised Darshan for his absence, warning that no future excuses would be entertained.

On May 21, the Karnataka police submitted an additional charge sheet against the actor and other accused, further deepening the legal battle.  -- PTI

More than 118 Pakistani forward posts and their surveillance system were completely destroyed by the BSF during Operation Sindoor, dealing a major blow to the neighbouring country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Viral videos of road rage in Dehradun featuring two families slugging it out over a minor accident has shocked Uttarakhand.

