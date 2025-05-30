HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
4 women deliver babies under mobile phone lights at UP govt health centre

Fri, 30 May 2025
14:25
Representational image
Representational image
An inquiry has been ordered after four women allegedly delivered babies under the light of mobile phones at a government health centre in Beruarbari, UP officials said on Friday.

A three-member investigation committee, led by the deputy chief medical officer, has been formed to probe the incident. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Barman said that information was received through media reports alleging that four pregnant women underwent delivery by mobile phone lights on Monday night at the government health centre in Beruarbari, located 12 km from the district headquarters. 

"The preliminary findings suggest this occurred because the transformer at the Beruarbari Primary Health Centre (PHC) had burned out three days prior. This happened despite the fact that a generator and diesel were available at the health centre," the CMO told reporters. -- PTI

