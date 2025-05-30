2 arrested with heroin worth Rs 1 crore in Bihar

23:15





This is the third huge recovery of drugs in the state in the last one month by the newly created Narcotics Cell of the STF, Additional DGP (STF) Kundan Krishnan said.





Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the STF and Bhojpur police nabbed the duo near Zero Mile area of Ara, he said.





The total market value of the seized heroin is around Rs 1 crore, Krishnan said.





The security personnel also recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash and two mobile phones from them.





A case has been registered against 15 people, including the two arrested accused, the police officer said. -- PTI

The Special Task Force of Bihar police on Friday arrested two suspected drug peddlers, after recovering over 2 kg heroin from their possession in Bhojpur district.