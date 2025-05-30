118 Pak posts along Jammu destroyed: HM

15:38





During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, he said the border guarding force had dismantled the enemy's surveillance network, dealing a significant blow that would take them years to repair. Concluding his two-day tour of the Jammu region to review the security situation, Amarnath Yatra preparedness and to interact with victims of Pakistani shelling, the Union home minister commended the BSF troopers, saying damaging or destroying more than 118 posts in three days is a significant achievement.





"When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts," he said. "They dismantled the enemy's entire surveillance system piece by piece -- a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild."





He said that according to information he received from the BSF director general, Pakistan had suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them "incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time". Praising the BSF's readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action.

