Why envoys of Turkiye, Bangladesh met Prez Murmu

Thu, 29 May 2025
19:41
Envoys of six countries, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, on Thursday presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Those who presented their credentials were Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, M Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President's office said.

Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand, Nestor Gabriel Baltodano Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica and Gurdip Bath, High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis also presented their credentials to the President, it said.

A ceremony, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 15 for the newly-appointed envoys, had to be deferred.

The deferment of the ceremony had come against the backdrop of strong criticism of Turkiye in India for its backing of Pakistan during the recent conflict between Indian and Pakistani militaries following Operation Sindoor. 

Indian defence forces on May 7 launched the operation to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Both India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions.

There has also been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and took shelter in India in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government in Bangladesh headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Turkish envoy Ali Murat Ersoy presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn on X

