What PM told Sikkim: Op Sindoor, sports and...

Thu, 29 May 2025
11:33
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror in India, asserting that the country was united in the fight against terrorism. 

Addressing the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood function, Modi said the Himalayan state is the "pride of the nation" and its people believe in democracy. 

"Operation Sindoor against terrorists in the wake of the Pahalgam attack last month was a befitting reply to those who unleashed terror in India. What terrorists did in Pahalgam was an attack on humanity, and we are now united in the fight against terrorism," the PM said virtually. 

Modi's proposed visit to Gangtok to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim's statehood was cancelled because of inclement weather conditions.

He addressed the gathering at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok virtually from Bagdogra in West Bengal. "I wanted to be part of Sikkim's statehood event in Gangtok, but weather played spoilsport," he said. The prime minister said the NDA government was dedicated to making India a sports superpower.

"We want Northeast, including Sikkim, to move in this direction. Sikkim has the potential to become a hub of adventure sports," he added. The prime minister said Sikkim was increasing organic exports, which was a big achievement for the state. -- PTI

