US trade court blocks Trump's sweeping tariffs. What happens now?

Thu, 29 May 2025
A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, in a major blow to a key component of his economic policies.The Court of International Trade ruled that an emergency law invoked by the White House did not give the president unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country.

The Manhattan-based court said the US Constitution gave Congress exclusive powers to regulate commerce with other nations and this was not superseded by the president's remit to safeguard the economy.

The Trump administration said it would appeal within minutes of the ruling.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM

'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'

'Shashi Tharoor is destroying the history of India.''He is distorting facts about the Congress party.'

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Radico Khaitan is the maker of award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Besides, it owns IMFL brands as 8 PM Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka.

Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha

The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond.

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

