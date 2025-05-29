US trade court blocks Trump's sweeping tariffs. What happens now?

14:42





The Manhattan-based court said the US Constitution gave Congress exclusive powers to regulate commerce with other nations and this was not superseded by the president's remit to safeguard the economy.





The Trump administration said it would appeal within minutes of the ruling.





A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, in a major blow to a key component of his economic policies.The Court of International Trade ruled that an emergency law invoked by the White House did not give the president unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country.