HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US to revoke visas of Chinese students

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
09:16
Harvard University
Harvard University
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said that the US will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. 

In a social media post on X, Rubio wrote, "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields." 

This development comes as an another step in Donald Trump administration push to tighten control over foreign enrolments in higher education. 

Earlier in the day, Trump doubled down on his attacks against Harvard University by suggesting that the institution cap the number of foreign students it admits at 15 per cent. 

In a fiery remark against Harvard University, Trump suggested that many foreign nationals admitted by Harvard are "troublemakers", disrupting the country. "We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had," he added. 

Stating that Harvard University admits almost 31 percent of foreign students which some are from "areas of the world that are very radicalised", Trump said, "Why would 31 percent? Why would a number be so big? I think they (Harvard University) should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent. We have people that want to go to Harvard and other schools but they can't get in because we have foreign students there." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...
LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...

The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget
The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget

Barely out of their teens, the first batch of girls will graduate alongside 300 male cadets from the National Defence Academy.

US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority
US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority

A US federal court on Wednesday (local time) ruled against US President Donald Trump's large-scale imposition of sweeping tariffs, deeming that this move exceeds his legal authority and that it would affect a wide range of imported...

'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'
'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'

'With a military-led strategy to counter terrorism emanating from Pakistan, India has clearly signalled that it would respond decisively to future terrorist threats.'

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter
Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD