Stock markets rebound after 2-day fall as US court blocks reciprocal tariffs

Thu, 29 May 2025
17:15
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after two days of decline, mirroring a rally in global markets as a US court blocked President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02 in a volatile session amid monthly expiry in derivative contracts. During the day, it jumped 504.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 81,816.89. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60. The index swung sharply in both directions on the monthly expiry day before ending with gains. Metal, realty, pharma and IT sector indices were major gainers.

