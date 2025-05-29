HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shocked at what Modi said in Bengal today: Mamata

Thu, 29 May 2025
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country.

"In his presence his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them - if they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge. But please remember, time is a factor. You must remember the time.

"Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team. And he is speaking every day against terrorism, against terror. At that time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president, you are criticising the Government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support, defending the country like anything. You are accusing the Government and you want to blame the Opposition at this time, at this hour to politicise things just like the leader of BJP Jumla Party.

"You are doing garbage of lies. They loot the country and scoot. It doesn't look nice to talk in this manner. Regarding Operation Sindoor, though I don't have any comments but please remember every woman has respect."

