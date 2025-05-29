HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee declines 10 paise to settle at 85.48 against US dollar

Thu, 29 May 2025
18:30
The rupee declined 10 paise to close at 85.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday due to a strong American currency against major crosses overseas and rising global crude oil prices.

However, positive domestic equity market and foreign fund inflows supported the local currency and restricted its slide, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.56 and touched the intra-day low of 85.62 against the greenback.

The unit hit the day's high of 85.40 before ending the session at 85.48 (provisional) against the dollar, 10 paise lower from its previous close.  -- PTI

LIVE! As far as engagement with Pak is concerned...: MEA

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB opt to bowl vs Kings; Hazlewood back

Congress Reveals 6 Surgical Strikes Against Pakistan
Congress Reveals 6 Surgical Strikes Against Pakistan

The revelation may have come late in the century but the Congress disclosed on Thursday, May 29, 2025, that the Indian Army conducted six surgical strikes against Pakistan during UPA-2, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance...

Kamal Haasan's film to be banned in Karnataka if...

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said on Thursday that it will not allow the release of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life in Karnataka unless he issues a public apology by May 30 for his controversial remark about the Kannada language.

Pak launches bitcoin reserve in presence of Trump's sons

In a major initiative, Pakistan has announced the establishment of its first government-backed Strategic Bitcoin reserve as it invited investment in the country's crypto markets.

