Rain-related incidents claim 16 lives in Maharashtra since May 24

Thu, 29 May 2025
14:09
Sixteen persons have died in Maharashtra over the last five days due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, lightning, tree or structure collapse, according to a state government report. 

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains from May 24 as the monsoon made its onset early this year. Almost all regions of the state were affected due to heavy rains. Pune district recorded three deaths, followed by two each in Thane, Latur and Bhandara. 

One death each was recorded in Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Mumbai suburban and Gondia districts, the report said. Besides, 18 persons were injured in the rain-related incidents since May 24, it said. The report also said 41 animals died in the extreme weather incidents in the state. PTI

