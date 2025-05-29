Posters of Op Sindoor, Brahmos in Patna to welcome PM

14:07

Hundreds of posters and hoardings have been put up in Patna ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the state beginning Thursday evening.





The visit comes months before the state heads to assembly polls.





According to an official communication, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Patna airport around 4:45 PM, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed passenger terminal and lay the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at Bihta airport.





The terminal has been built at a cost of around Rs 1,200 crore and can handle one crore passengers annually.





"He will also lay the foundation stone for the new civil enclave of Bihta airport to be built at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore. The facility will serve the town, which is rapidly emerging as an educational hub," officials said.





Following that, he will lead a roadshow from the airport to the state BJP office.





The roads and intersections along the route of the roadshow have been decorated with posters and billboards, praising the Prime Minister and the Indian armed forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.





Models of BrahMos missiles -- used during the operation -- have also been put up in various parts of the city.





"Large posters have been put up at key intersections of Patna, including Sheikhpura More, Hanuman Mandir (Rajvanshi Nagar), Nehru Park, Women's college and Income Tax roundabout to celebrate the armed forces' targeted strikes across the border under PM's leadership", Bihar BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told PTI.





"This is the New India under Modi ji's leadership, one that does not fear, but deters its enemies with decisive action. Party workers are very enthusiastic about the PM's visit," he added.





"Shortly after arriving in the state capital, the PM will visit the party's state headquarters. This will be his second visit to the premises in about a year. He came here during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. We are grateful to Modi for the attention we have been receiving from him," Dilip Jaiswal, president of the BJP's Bihar unit, said.