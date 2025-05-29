PM wants tareef not talks on tariffs: Jairam

11:41





He accused Prime Minister Modi of ignoring the matter because he preferred praise over critical discussions about economic policies.





"Our Prime Minister does not want to hear about tariffs; our Prime Minister only wants to hear 'Tareef' (praise). So, the PM is silent on this. The Prime Minister has not said anything," he added. Ramesh said that Trump had claimed credit for the ceasefire on multiple international platforms, but the Indian leadership chose to stay quiet.





"President Trump has said 8 times in 11 days in 3 countries, America, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, that this ceasefire has happened because of me, and I have used tariffs and told both the countries that if you get the ceasefire done, then international trade will increase," Ramesh stated.





Ramesh also questioned the silence of India's top leadership, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "Our foreign minister is silent on this, our Prime Minister is completely silent," he said. The Congress leader expressed strong objection to Trump's remark that India and Pakistan had been placed "in the same boat."





"He has clearly said that I have put India and Pakistan in the same boat. India's economy has increased 10 times in comparison to Pakistan's economy but both of them have come in the same boat. How can this happen?" Ramesh asked. -- ANI

