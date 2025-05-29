Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM

15:11





He warned that India would act decisively against all those who sponsor terror. Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar, the first one since Operation Sindoor, the PM said the country's armed forces had avenged the "audacity of terrorists" who insulted the dignity of Indian women.





The PM was referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed.





"From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over," Modi said. "There was a lot of anger in West Bengal too after the barbarity committed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. I understood very well the anger that was within you. The terrorists had the audacity to wipe away the sindoor (vermilion) of our sisters. Our army made them realise the power of sindoor," he said.





Reiterating that India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, the prime minister said, "After the Pahalgam attack, India has told the world that if there is a terrorist attack on India now, the enemy will have to pay a heavy price for it. Pakistan should understand that we have entered its house and struck you three times."





While he did not name the operations explicitly, his remarks are being seen as a reference to India's surgical strikes in 2016, the Balakot air strikes in 2019, and the recent covert cross-border strikes believed to be part of Operation Sindoor. "We have destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure, which Pakistan had never thought of. We have hit Pakistan thrice by getting inside their homes," he asserted.

