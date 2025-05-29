'Not aware of any surgical strike under Congress-led UPA govt'

16:13

Indian soldiers at the LoC





He said Operation Sindoor was necessary to teach Pakistan a lesson, adding that the neighbouring country should stop supporting terrorists and hand over the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India. Before being part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Athawale's Republic Party of India (Athawale) was a constituent of the Congress-helmed United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Referring to Operation Sindoor, Athawale said, "Before this, another surgical strike had been carried out during the Narendra Modi government only.





Congress leaders might say that a surgical strike had been conducted during Manmohan Singh's tenure. But there is no such information. I was with the Congress and part of the UPA at that time. I do not have any information about any such surgical strike."





The Minister of State for Social Justice said, "The entire world knows that action like Operation Sindoor was necessary. Terrorists came from Pakistan and killed our people at Pahalgam in Kashmir..." He dismissed allegations that PM Modi was politicising the issue.

