Nagpur woman who crossed over to Pakistan, brought back; sent to police custody

21:13

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have brought back the city-based woman, who crossed over to Pakistan from Kargil earlier this month before being repatriated by the neighbouring country, officials said.





The woman, Sunita Jamgade (43), was brought to Nagpur late Wednesday night, following which she was formally placed under arrest.





She was then produced before a special court during the intervening night and was remanded in police custody till June 2.





"A four-member team of the Nagpur police took custody of Jamgade from their counterparts in Amritsar. The team travelled with her from Amritsar to Delhi by train on Tuesday night and reached Nagpur late Wednesday night," an official said.





Police in Punjab's Amritsar had registered a Zero FIR against Jamgade after she was repatriated by Pakistani authorities through the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.





"Jamgade was arrested based on the Zero FIR filed in Amritsar and transferred to Kapil Nagar police station here," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Niketan Kadam said.





The police authorities intend to interrogate her regarding her connections with individuals residing in Pakistan, with whom she had reportedly been in contact for several months.





They are particularly interested in finding out what kind of information she may have shared with Pakistani nationals, including individuals identified as Julfekar and Pastor, he said.





Jamgade, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in the Kapil Nagar police station area, had left Nagpur with her 13-year-old son on May 4 and reached Kargil, from where she crossed over to Pakistan on May 14.





She had allegedly left behind her son before crossing the Line of Control (LoC), the police have said.





Pakistani forces apprehended her after she crossed the border, and held her in custody until she was officially handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Saturday, they said. -- PTI