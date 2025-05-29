HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi@Bengal: State govt burns people's houses

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
14:53
image
PM Narendra Modi speaking in Alipurduar, West Bengal: "Today, West Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously. First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in the society. Second is the unsafety of our mothers and sisters who are being subjected to heinous crimes. The third crisis crisis is of the extreme despair and rampant unemployment spreading among the youth. The fourth crisis is of the continuously declining trust in the system. The fifth crisis is of the selfish politics of the ruling party, that steals the rights of the poor.

"Whatever happened in Murshidabad and Malda was an example of the government's ruthlessness here... In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand. Imagine the horrific situation when the people of a party running the government identify and burn people's houses, and the police act as mere spectators. 

"I ask the poor people of Bengal, is this how a government runs? Here, the court has to intervene on every issue. Otherwise, nothing gets resolved. The people of Bengal do not trust the TMC government anymore. 'Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar'.

"The youth and poor families suffer the worst consequences of corruption.  We saw how corruptiion ruins everything in the teacher recruitment scam. The TMC government in their tenure destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless.

"The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined. The absence of teachers has put the futures of lakhs of students at risk. The TMC leaders have committed such a huge sin. The limit is that even today these people are not ready to accept their mistake. Instead, they blame the courts."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM
LIVE! Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM

'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'
'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'

'Shashi Tharoor is destroying the history of India.''He is distorting facts about the Congress party.'

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage
Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Radico Khaitan is the maker of award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Besides, it owns IMFL brands as 8 PM Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka.

Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha
Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha

The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond.

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient
Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD