Modi@Bengal: State govt burns people's houses

14:53





"Whatever happened in Murshidabad and Malda was an example of the government's ruthlessness here... In the name of appeasement, hooliganism was given a free hand. Imagine the horrific situation when the people of a party running the government identify and burn people's houses, and the police act as mere spectators.





"I ask the poor people of Bengal, is this how a government runs? Here, the court has to intervene on every issue. Otherwise, nothing gets resolved. The people of Bengal do not trust the TMC government anymore. 'Bengal mein machi cheekh pukaar, nahi chahiye nirmam sarkar'.





"The youth and poor families suffer the worst consequences of corruption. We saw how corruptiion ruins everything in the teacher recruitment scam. The TMC government in their tenure destroyed the future and families of thousands of teachers and left their children helpless.





"The whole education system of West Bengal is being ruined. The absence of teachers has put the futures of lakhs of students at risk. The TMC leaders have committed such a huge sin. The limit is that even today these people are not ready to accept their mistake. Instead, they blame the courts."

PM Narendra Modi speaking in Alipurduar, West Bengal: "Today, West Bengal is surrounded by many crises simultaneously. First is the crisis of violence and anarchy spreading in the society. Second is the unsafety of our mothers and sisters who are being subjected to heinous crimes. The third crisis crisis is of the extreme despair and rampant unemployment spreading among the youth. The fourth crisis is of the continuously declining trust in the system. The fifth crisis is of the selfish politics of the ruling party, that steals the rights of the poor.