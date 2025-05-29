Microsoft-Yotta To Bring Azure AI To Shakti Cloud

09:29





The partnership will help Microsoft and Yotta engage with IndiaAI Mission participants, government agencies, IITs, start-ups, enterprises, and software development companies to leapfrog AI innovation, they said.





"Our partnership with Yotta to power Shakti Cloud will help unlock AI innovation at scale. India is already among the top global markets in AI adoption and return on investment. Together with Yotta, we will continue to help India become an AI-first nation, securely and responsibly," said Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia.





The central government has announced a Rs 10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission with seven key pillars, including enhancing India's compute capacity, building an IndiaAI innovation centre, creating and managing an AI datasets platform, and launching an application development initiative, among others.







Aashish Aryan/Business Standard Against the targeted procurement of 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) -- a key hardware component required for developing foundation models, large language models, and small language models -- the government received nearly 18,500 GPUs in the first round of bidding and hopes to receive bids for another 15,000 in the second round.

Microsoft and Yotta Data Services have joined hands to offer the former's Azure AI services on Shakti Cloud, the latter's cloud platform, the two companies said in a press note.