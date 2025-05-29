HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha's Kalahandi

Thu, 29 May 2025
14:06
A 65-year-old man was allegedly beheaded on suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday. The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond. According to police, Rupsingh was allegedly killed on May 18 night. 

His decapitated body was found in Baijhali Sagar, a large pond in the village, while a search is still underway for the missing head. Rupsingh's brother Durjan Majhi lodged a missing complaint in Kalampur police station on May 20, after the elderly man failed to return home for two days.

On May 23, police discovered bloodstains behind Deypur Panchayat office, raising suspicions of foul play. During investigation, it was found that a local youth had left the village shortly after Rupsingh went missing. 

Police later apprehended the 21-year-old suspect from Goa. During interrogation, the youth confessed to murdering Rupsingh with an axe in the panchayat office premises, claiming he believed the victim practised sorcery. He then disposed of the body in Baijhali Sagar, police said. -- PTI

