L&T Board Pay Jumps Two-Fold In FY25

The number of directors in FY25 reduced from seven to six. The median remuneration for key managerial personnel (KMP) rose 7.7 per cent to 1.85 crore, with one executive listed under this category. L&T's total employee count, excluding the board and KMP, declined by 1.4 per cent to 56,458. However, the number of women employees rose 11.5 per cent to 4,965, while male employees declined 2.48 per cent to 51,493. The median salary for male staff increased 15.6 per cent to 11.29 lakh, while that for female staff rose 5.6 per cent to 7.1 lakh.





The company employed 2,091 permanent workers in FY25, up 0.57 per cent from the previous year. This included 2,084 male and 7 women workers. The median wage for male workers declined by 3.8 per cent to 9.4 lakh, while the median wage for women workers rose 11.1 per cent to 13.57 lakh.







Jaden Mathew Paul/Business Standard Total staff expenses rose 13.6 per cent year-on-year to 46,769 crore in FY25, the company said, reflecting a combination of manpower ramp-up and salary revisions.

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T's) board of directors saw a two-fold jump in remuneration in the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25), with median pay rising to 27.6 crore from 13.6 crore the previous year, the company's annual report shows.