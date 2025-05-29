Lawrence Bishnoi's sharp shooter killed in encounter

08:56

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi





The accused, a sharpshooter wanted in multiple cases, sustained severe injuries during the encounter and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Naveen was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case registered at Thana Farsh Bazar, Delhi. According to police, he had 20 cases against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, and MCOCA.





Kumar had previously been convicted in two cases in Delhi, police said. Earlier on May 23, one of the key aides of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested in a fake passport syndicate.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Rahul Sarkar, who was running the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's passport module, has been remanded to NIA custody by the agency's Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, for further examination. -- ANI

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, and a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) Noida unit and Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Thana Kotwali area of Hapur late last night.