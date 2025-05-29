HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'India set to remain fastest growing economy in FY26'

Thu, 29 May 2025
The country is poised to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world even in FY26, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. The benign inflation outlook and a "moderation" in GDP expansion warrant the monetary policy to be supportive of growth going forward, the RBI said in its annual report. "...the Indian economy is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26 by leveraging its sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial sector and commitment towards sustainable growth," the RBI said in the latest report.

It flagged global financial market volatility, geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, supply-chain disruptions and climate-induced uncertainties as factors posing downside risks to the growth outlook and also upside risks to the inflation outlook. 

However, factors like easing of supply-chain pressures, softening global commodity prices and higher agricultural production on above-normal south west monsoon augur well for inflation outlook, the central bank said. -- PTI

