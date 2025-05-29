'India set to remain fastest growing economy in FY26'

12:04





It flagged global financial market volatility, geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, supply-chain disruptions and climate-induced uncertainties as factors posing downside risks to the growth outlook and also upside risks to the inflation outlook.





However, factors like easing of supply-chain pressures, softening global commodity prices and higher agricultural production on above-normal south west monsoon augur well for inflation outlook, the central bank said. -- PTI

The country is poised to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world even in FY26, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday. The benign inflation outlook and a "moderation" in GDP expansion warrant the monetary policy to be supportive of growth going forward, the RBI said in its annual report. "...the Indian economy is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in 2025-26 by leveraging its sound macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial sector and commitment towards sustainable growth," the RBI said in the latest report.