HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hybrid LeT militants held in Poonch. What are they?

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
10:01
Kashmir is limping back to normalcy
Kashmir is limping back to normalcy
Security forces have apprehended two "hybrid militants" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday. 

The officials said it was a "major operational success". 

"Hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life. Giving details of the operation, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input. 

"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said. 

The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, they added. Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, Rs 5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...
LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...

The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget
The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget

Barely out of their teens, the first batch of girls will graduate alongside 300 male cadets from the National Defence Academy.

US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority
US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority

A US federal court on Wednesday (local time) ruled against US President Donald Trump's large-scale imposition of sweeping tariffs, deeming that this move exceeds his legal authority and that it would affect a wide range of imported...

'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'
'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'

'With a military-led strategy to counter terrorism emanating from Pakistan, India has clearly signalled that it would respond decisively to future terrorist threats.'

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter
Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD