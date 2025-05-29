Hybrid LeT militants held in Poonch. What are they?

10:01

The officials said it was a "major operational success".





"Hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life. Giving details of the operation, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input.





"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said.





The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, they added. Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, Rs 5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the officials said. -- PTI

