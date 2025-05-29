HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How many Rafales were shot down, asks Revanth Reddy

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
20:35
image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the PM explain to 140 crore Indians how many Rafale aircraft were shot down by the Pakistani Army during the recent conflict.

Addressing the 'Jai Hind' rally in Hyderabad, Reddy also sought to know why the PM, who had called for an all-party meeting before going to war with Pakistan, did not do so before calling off the armed conflict with the neighbouring country.

He also alleged that Modi failed to separate Balochistan from Pakistan and take control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), despite the wishes of 140 crore Indians.

"The soldiers of this (Secunderabad ) Cantonment participated in the war. The war planes being manufactured in Telangana upheld respect for our country. Rafale aircraft brought by Narendra Modi were shot down by Pakistan. There is no discussion on how many Rafales were shot down. Narendra Modi should answer how many Rafael aircraft were shot down by Pakistan during the recent war. You give us the account," he asked the PM. 

Firing salvos, Reddy alleged that contracts worth thousands of crores were awarded to people close to Modi, who then purchased Rafale aircraft.

Reddy said senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Meenakshi Natarajan said only one thing that when it comes to national security, irrespective of political lines, everyone should come together and accordingly assured the National Democratic Alliance government that it would stand by it during the fight with Pakistan.

"After four days of war, we do not know who threatened whom and who succumbed to whom. All of a sudden, US President Donald Trump came out and said he threatened India and stopped the war," the CM said.

Mocking the prime minister that war is not giving lectures, Reddy said by stopping the war, Modi pledged the self-respect of 140 crore Indians. He accused China of encroaching 4000 sq km of Indian territory even as PM Modi failed to give a befitting reply to the neighbour.

Reddy said former PM Indira Gandhi defeated China in 1967 and sent out a message to the world that if anybody messed with India, they would be taught a lesson.

He further said, despite threats by the then US government, Indira Gandhi did not go back on the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and went on creating Bangladesh by separating it from Pakistan.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! How many Rafales were shot down, asks Revanth Reddy
LIVE! How many Rafales were shot down, asks Revanth Reddy

IPL 2025 Updates: RCB send Punjab crashing for 101
IPL 2025 Updates: RCB send Punjab crashing for 101

Pak ceasefire: India rejects role of US tariff threat
Pak ceasefire: India rejects role of US tariff threat

India on Thursday said the issue of trade did not come up at all in talks between Indian and American leaders during its military clashes with Pakistan, virtually rejecting Washington's repeated claims that its offer of trade stopped the...

Assam Cong leader grilled in 'Gogoi's Pak link' case
Assam Cong leader grilled in 'Gogoi's Pak link' case

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora was on Thursday questioned by Assam Police in connection with a case related to party colleague Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan, officials said.

The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget
The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget

Barely out of their teens, the first batch of girls will graduate alongside 300 male cadets from the National Defence Academy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD