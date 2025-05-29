HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guess what the TCS CEO is paid?

Thu, 29 May 2025
09:02
K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services, saw his pay package increase by 4.6 per cent to 26.5 crore for the financial year ended March, compared to 25.35 crore a year earlier, according to the company's latest annual report. 

Krithivasan, who is completing two years at the helm, had his salary rise to 1.39 crore for financial year 2025, from 1.27 crore.

Besides this, he earned 2.12 crore in benefits, perquisites and allowances, and 23 crore in commission. His pay ratio to the median remuneration of employees is 329.8. 

The CEO's pay hike is almost in line with the wage increases TCS paid to its employees last year. According to the annual report, the average annual increase was in the range of 4.5 to 7 per cent, with top performers receiving double-digit increments in India. 

However, during the course of the year, the total increase is in the range of 5.5 to 7.5 per cent, after accounting for promotions and other event-based compensation revisions. Employees outside India received a wage increase varying from 1.5 to 6 per cent.

"The increase in remuneration is in line with the market trends in the respective countries. In order to ensure that remuneration reflects the company's performance, the performance pay is also linked to organisation performance and individual utilisation in addition to individual performance," TCS said. 

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees last fiscal was 6.3 per cent. TCS had 6,07,979 employees on its rolls as of March. Krithivasan, in his letter to shareholders, described the current geopolitical and macroeconomic environment as 'very challenging'. 

He also said that significant innovation is happening in the AI ecosystem across infrastructure, data platforms, models and AI-native business applications.


Avik Das/Business Standard  

