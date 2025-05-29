HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flipkart, Amazon Deepen Fashion Push Into India's Smaller Cities

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
10:34
image
Leading ecommerce players Flipkart and Amazon are deepening their push into the fashion segment, with a focus on smaller cities and towns. Flipkart reported that more than 6 million customers purchased ethnic wear in the past year, with nearly 90 per cent of sales driven by repeat buyers. Over half of that shopper volume came from Tier-III and smaller towns.

The core audience remains young, with nearly half of Flipkart's ethnic wear buyers aged between 25 and 35. This reflects not only growing digital adoption across regions but also evolving fashion preferences among young Indian consumers.

"Ethnic fashion has emerged as a key gateway for new shoppers, particularly from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, where traditional style requirements meet the convenience of online shopping," said Kunal Gupta, vice-president, Flipkart Fashion.  

Amazon Fashion has rebranded its Gen Z-focused store as 'Serve', aiming to offer trend-forward fashion across India. The company said it has seen more than 40 per cent year-on-year growth in Tier -II and -III markets. Serve has seen a 3 times increase in Gen Z customers and a 4 times surge in shoppers from cities like Chandigarh, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Surat.

Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...
LIVE! PM has just cancelled his Sikkim visit due to...

The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget
The 17 Girls India Will Never Forget

Barely out of their teens, the first batch of girls will graduate alongside 300 male cadets from the National Defence Academy.

US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority
US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says exceeds authority

A US federal court on Wednesday (local time) ruled against US President Donald Trump's large-scale imposition of sweeping tariffs, deeming that this move exceeds his legal authority and that it would affect a wide range of imported...

'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'
'Rein In Terrorism Or Face India's Military Strikes'

'With a military-led strategy to counter terrorism emanating from Pakistan, India has clearly signalled that it would respond decisively to future terrorist threats.'

Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter
Lawrence Bishnoi gang's sharpshooter killed in encounter

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who was wanted in multiple cases, including for murder and under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), a senior police officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD