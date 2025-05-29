Elon Musk exits Trump administration

08:21

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that his term as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration has come to an end.





Announcing his exit, Musk on X said, "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."





Elon Musk's 130-day mandate as a special government employee in the Trump administration was set to expire around May 30.





The administration has said DOGE's efforts to restructure and shrink the federal government will continue.





His departure marks the end of a turbulent chapter that included thousands of layoffs, cutting down on government funds.