16:15

The post on X by the Congress





The Congress released a list of six UPA-era "surgical strikes" on X and asserted that it has never used military operations for political gains.





The Congress had held a press conference in 2019 listing the strikes.





See the image alongside for the strikes.

The Congress party today once again claimed that as many as six surgical strikes were carried out when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power and criticized the BJP for politicizing the armed forces.