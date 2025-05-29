HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Cong troubled when Tharoor reveals Pak's true face: BJP

Thu, 29 May 2025
13:20
Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of attacking its own leaders whenever Pakistan is exposed on global platforms, claiming the party treats those who prioritise national interest over political loyalty as persona non grata. 

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is unravelling the true face of Pakistan, why is Congress being troubled by this? Pakistan is being exposed, and we are getting a reaction from the Congress party. It means whenever Pakistan is exposed on the international platform, Congress will attack its own leaders...Today, when someone puts national interest above political interests, Congress makes that person persona non grata...."

Poonawalla also posted a strong message on social media platform X, "It is sad that when Dr Tharoor is on national duty as are other MPs - his party led by their official media dept and a failed MP candidate - attack him brutally for putting India above Parivar, Desh Hit above Dal Hit." 

He further questioned, "Why is Congress so insecure and upset that Pakistan is being exposed?" 

Earlier today, after facing a backlash from his party over his endorsement of the BJP-led Central government over Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed his critics for "distorting" his views. 

In a post on X, Tharoor pointed out that he spoke only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars. "After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight where with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don't really have time for this -- but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past, I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars," he said. 

"My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB," Shashi Tharoor clarified. Further, welcoming the trolls, the Congress MP said, "But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight." -- ANI

