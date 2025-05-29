Civil defence drill postponed in several states

00:35

A civil defence exercise titled Operation Shield, initially scheduled for May 29, has been postponed in multiple states following directions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.





The large-scale mock drill was intended to simulate emergency scenarios such as air raids, drone attacks, and wartime contingencies to bolster preparedness amid heightened national security concerns.





In official statements released Wednesday evening, the governments of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh confirmed the postponement, citing 'administrative reasons'.





Haryana had planned to conduct the drill across all 22 districts between 5 pm and 9 pm, while Gujarat's Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi, had reviewed district-level preparations earlier in the day.





The Gujarat Information Department announced that revised dates for the exercise will be communicated later. It also highlighted that the operation would have included coordination between civil defence forces and the Air Force, deployment of young volunteers from NCC, NSS, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and activation of air raid protocols. Chandigarh administration assured that there would be no blackout or mock drill on Thursday.





Authorities across affected regions have instructed all civil defence controllers and stakeholders to stand down until further notice. -- Agencies