Among Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank climbed 2.41 per cent a day after markets regulator Sebi barred its former CEO, Sumant Kathpalia, and four other senior officials from accessing the securities markets in connection with an alleged insider trading in the bank's shares.





Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were also among the gainers.





Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards.