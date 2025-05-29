HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bidders Can Vie For Assets Instead Of Whole Firm

Thu, 29 May 2025
In a move that could aid speedier insolvency resolution of large corporate debtors and conglomerates, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has allowed resolution professionals to invite resolution plans for not just the company as a whole but also for the sale of one or more of its assets. 

The decision could be particularly beneficial for insolvencies of companies with assets across different or diversified sectors, as individual assets may attract more buyers than would evince interest in the company as a whole, experts reckoned.

"The resolution professional may, with the approval of the committee, invite expression of interest for submission of resolution plans for the corporate debtor as a whole, or for sale of one or more of assets of the corporate debtor, or for both," according to the latest amendments to the IBBI regulations for insolvency of corporate debtors. 

The changes, notified on May 26, include a provision enabling the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to direct the RP to invite interim finance providers to attend their meetings as observers without voting rights. 

"These changes were necessary to address inefficiencies, improve transparency, and protect creditor interests amid evolving economic challenges, as the previous framework struggled with delays and inequitable outcomes," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates. 

Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard

