Asked for dakshina, want PoK back: Seer told Army chief

Thu, 29 May 2025
12:15
Pic courtesy: X
Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on Thursday reveal details of his interaction with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who had visited his ashram in Chitrakoot on Wednesday. 

Speaking about the visit, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya said, "I gave him the same Diksha (initiation) with the Ram Mantra which Lord Hanuman had received from Maa Sita and then conquered Lanka. I have asked for Dakshina from him, that I want PoK back." 

The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Ashram of Spiritual Leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya & inaugurated the Simulator Machine at Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya. Sadguru Sewa Centre member said that Upendra Dwivedi and Sadhguru visited their facility and also observed the operation theatre process. 

"Upendra Dwivedi visited us this morning, and Sadhguru also paid a visit to our facility. During his visit, we showcased a simulator machine used for medical training. Doctors first learn procedures on this machine before treating patients. It's a vital step in ensuring precision and safety. In all of India, there are only about four to five such machines--and this is the first one in Madhya Pradesh. He inaugurated the machine and also observed the entire operation theatre process."

He further added, "We told him that there are around 140 vision centres and the same number of 140 eye surgeons operating across our network. He was deeply impressed by the scale and efficiency of the work. Following this, we discussed how Sadguru Sewa Centres could collaborate with us to benefit our service personnel. We see great potential in working together to expand access and impact." 

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor. -- ANI

