Ads For Banned Products Up 24%

Surrogate advertising is used for alcohol ads





Ads for products or services prohibited by law stood at 2,707 in the 2023-2024 period. Out of these 3,347 ads, 3,081 were from offshore, illegal betting platforms. These 3,081 ads included 318 that pertained to influencers promoting such platforms.





On the other hand, 233 ads potentially violated the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act; 21 promoted alcohol brands; and 12 ads promoted unauthorised forex trading apps banned by the Reserve Bank of India. ASCI has been escalating these ads that are prohibited by law to regulators for appropriate action, it said in its report. With this, offshore betting and realty sectors emerge as the most violative ones as ads in these segments flagged by consumers rose to 83 per cent in the 2024-2025 period.





Overall, ASCI looked into 9,599 complaints and scrutinised 7,199 ads. In this, 98 per cent of scrutinised ads required some form of modification. The offshore betting segment contributed 43 per cent of cases while the realty sector accounted for 24.9 per cent of cases, ASCI said. "This year has been one of meaningful collaborations as we expanded our efforts to address critical areas like offshore betting or gambling and real estate violations, which are high-impact violations," said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI, in a statement.





The realty sector was followed by ads in the personal-care segment, contributing 5.7 per cent of cases, healthcare at 5.23 per cent, and food and beverage segment accounting for 4.69 per cent of the cases.





Additionally, influencer violations contributed to 14 per cent of the ads processed, the report added. "The rise in public complaints -- and more importantly, how many advertisers chose to quietly comply -- says a lot about where trust still lives," said Partha Sinha, chairman, ASCI.







Roshni Shekhar/Business Standard Out of the 1,015 influencer ads investigated by ASCI, the ones in the illegal betting segment were highest at 31.4 per cent, followed by fashion and lifestyle at 16.2 per cent.

