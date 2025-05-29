HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

19 Covid patients hospitalised in Delhi

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
14:38
image
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi but there is no need to worry. The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are ready, the chief minister told reporters at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in New Delhi. 

"Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But COVID-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation," Gupta said. She also underlined the need for people to remain cautious. Delhi had 104 active COVID-19 cases till Monday, according to official data. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM
LIVE! Operation Sindoor not yet over: PM

'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'
'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'

'Shashi Tharoor is destroying the history of India.''He is distorting facts about the Congress party.'

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage
Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky brand after outrage

Radico Khaitan is the maker of award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. Besides, it owns IMFL brands as 8 PM Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka.

Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha
Man beheaded on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha

The headless body of the victim, identified as Rupsingh Majhi of Deypur village under Kalampur police limits, was recovered from a village pond.

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient
Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD