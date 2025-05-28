Rupee settles flat 85.40 against US dollar

18:40

The rupee pared losses and settled on a flat note at 85.40 (provisional) against the US dollar in a volatile trade on Wednesday amid rising crude oil prices and a negative trend in domestic equities.



Forex traders said increased month-end dollar demand added strength to the American currency, keeping the local unit under pressure, while investors also moved cautiously awaiting cues from domestic macroeconomic data.



India's industrial production data for April will be released later in the day, while the FY25 GDP and quarterly estimates for Q4 are scheduled to be released on Friday.



At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.59 and moved between an intraday high of 85.33 and a low of 85.72 against the greenback.



The local unit ended the session at 85.40 (provisional) against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close. -- PTI