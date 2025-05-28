HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee settles flat 85.40 against US dollar

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
18:40
image
The rupee pared losses and settled on a flat note at 85.40 (provisional) against the US dollar in a volatile trade on Wednesday amid rising crude oil prices and a negative trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said increased month-end dollar demand added strength to the American currency, keeping the local unit under pressure, while investors also moved cautiously awaiting cues from domestic macroeconomic data.

India's industrial production data for April will be released later in the day, while the FY25 GDP and quarterly estimates for Q4 are scheduled to be released on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.59 and moved between an intraday high of 85.33 and a low of 85.72 against the greenback.

The local unit ended the session at 85.40 (provisional) against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Auto driver held 24 years after killing passenger
LIVE! Auto driver held 24 years after killing passenger

Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan, ban on film likely
Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan, ban on film likely

Actor Kamal Haasan has sparked outrage in Karnataka after he said "Tamil gave birth to Kannada" at an event in Chennai. Pro-Kannada groups have staged protests across the state, demanding an apology from the actor. They have also...

Wife spent a year in Pak for work: Gogoi slams Sarma
Wife spent a year in Pak for work: Gogoi slams Sarma

Newly appointed Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has denied allegations of having links to the Pakistani establishment, calling the claims made by the BJP a "C-grade Bollywood movie" that will "flop miserably." Gogoi said he had only...

Pahalgam attack didn't stall talks of statehood: Omar
Pahalgam attack didn't stall talks of statehood: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stated that the conversation regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has not been stalled. He claims the issue was raised at the recent NITI Aayog governing council...

3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran
3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran

While the embassy did not release the names of the missing Indians, media reports cited their names as Hushanpreet Singh (from Sangrur district), Amritpal Singh (from Hoshiarpur district) and Jaspal Singh (from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD