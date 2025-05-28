Mumbai likely to receive moderate to heavy rains today

10:20

Flooded train tracks on Monday





According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the day.





Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai's Khar locality experienced waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's monsoon preparedness. Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded stretches.





The water accumulation on key roads slowed traffic movement, creating difficulties for commuters during peak hours. Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update. The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

Mumbai is slated to recieve moderate to heavy rain across the city and suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas.