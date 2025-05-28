HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai likely to receive moderate to heavy rains today

Wed, 28 May 2025
10:20
Flooded train tracks on Monday
Mumbai is slated to recieve moderate to heavy rain across the city and suburbs today, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated areas. 

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the day. 

Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai's Khar locality experienced waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life and raising concerns over the city's monsoon preparedness. Visuals from Swami Vivekananda Road near National College showed streets partially submerged in rainwater, with vehicles and pedestrians navigating through flooded stretches.

The water accumulation on key roads slowed traffic movement, creating difficulties for commuters during peak hours. Southwest monsoon rainfall over India is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. This projection is more than the 105 per cent forecast in the April update. The Long Period Average rainfall in India is 868.6 mm.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! '4th largest economy with 85-cr poor? Explain!'
LIVE! '4th largest economy with 85-cr poor? Explain!'

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

Accused in Chennai university sexual assault found guilty
Accused in Chennai university sexual assault found guilty

A Mahila Court in Chennai has found Gnanasekaran guilty in the sensational Anna University woman student sexual assault case. The court held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The verdict in the case will be...

Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
Why India Is Angry with Turkiye

India-Turkiye ties are strained over Ankara's Islamabad tilt, its arms links with Pakistan, and fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row
'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row

Kamal Haasan's comments invited sharp criticism in Karnataka.

