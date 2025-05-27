HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman accuses Shiv Sena minister's son of harassment after marriage

Tue, 27 May 2025
22:05
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat/ANI Photo
A woman has sent a legal notice to Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat's son Siddhant, accusing him of mental and physical harassment following their marriage three years ago.   

After several Marathi TV channels reported the news of her claims, the woman on Tuesday told reporters that the issue should not be politicised. 

"This is my personal matter. I want to close it and not take it further," the woman said. 

"I am rescinding the notice," she added. 

The woman, through her lawyer Chandrakant Thombare, sent the legal notice to Siddhant, threatening him of action under laws pertaining to atrocities against women. She also sought Rs 50 lakh compensation from him. 

The notice said she and Siddhant got acquainted in 2018 and got married in 2022. They lived as husband and wife at a flat in suburban Chembur in Mumbai, the notice said. 

She became pregnant, but was pressured into an abortion, the notice claimed.  

The woman was subjected to emotional blackmail and mental torture and prevented from visiting Siddhant's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it added. 

The notice claimed that Siddhant threatened to commit suicide if she spoke to anyone about their relationship as it will harm his family's reputation. 

The woman had filed a police complaint, but no action was taken due to pressure from the minister, who belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the notice said. -- PTI

